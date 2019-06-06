Mumbai: Aspiring actress from Uttarakhand accuses filmmaker of rape

A girl hailing from Uttarakhand dreaming to be an actress had never thought her dreams would be perished such terribly. The girl who had come to Mumbai to try her luch in Bollywood has alleged rape by two men whom she had met regarding work to get into the Bollywood industry.

According to the girl, who has done MBA, met Karan Vahi, who is 'B' and 'C' filmmaker. As per her statement to the police, the girl had come in contact with Karan Vahi and Nagar through her friends, who was looking for a new actor.

The girl was asked by Karan Vahi to meet him at his house located in Mumbai's Charcop area. The victim said that she visited his house where Nagar was already present. They offered her soft drink but she felt something unusual after consuming it as something was mixed in it.

The victim said that taking advantage of her situation since she had lost her consciousness, both the men raped her.

When she regained her consciousness, the victim realised that something was wrong and somehow reached to her friend's place after which they reported the matter to police.

After a girl complaint to the polcie about the incidet, the officials checked a CCTV footage in which the girl was seen with Karan and Nagar.

Initiating further probe in the case, the police called for girl's medical check and detained the two men whom she had met.

The police said that if the medical report proved that she was raped, then a case of gang-rape will be registered against the two men.