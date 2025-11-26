Mumbai AQI at 184: Air pollution chokes Maximum City; is BMC looking to implement GRAP-4 measures?

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai on Wednesday(as of 10 am) recorded an AQI of 157 at Bandra Kurla Complex, 230 at Borivali East, 182 at Byculla, 202 at Chakla-Andheri East, 162 at Chembur, 141 at Ghatkopar, 276 at Mazgaon, 178 at Kandivali, and 223 at Malad West.

Mumbai's air quality has taken a hit, as several areas experienced a significant decline in Air Quality Index(AQI) over the past few days, spiking concerns about the adverse impact of air pollution on health. Six stations in Mumbai recorded AQI values above 200, ranging from the “moderate” to “poor” category.



Mumbai AQI today: Air quality ranges from 'moderate' to 'poor' category

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai on Wednesday(as of 10 am) recorded an AQI of 157 at Bandra Kurla Complex, 230 at Borivali East, 182 at Byculla, 202 at Chakla-Andheri East, 162 at Chembur, 141 at Ghatkopar, 276 at Mazgaon, 178 at Kandivali, 223 at Malad West and 124 at Worli. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 168 at 4 pm, while on Monday, the city’s AQI was 176, and on Sunday, it recorded an AQI of 186.

It is worth noting that an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’, according to the CPCB.



Is BMC looking to implement GRAP-4 measures?



With Mumbai's air quality dipping sharply this week, especially Mazagaon recording an AQI of 305 twice in November, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely considering imposing the strictest air-pollution curbs under GRAP Stage IV. The authorities are eyeing Stage IV measures if any locality records AQI above 300 for three consecutive days. Under the Graded Response Action Plan, the suspension of construction activity will have to be put in place. According to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the civic body has stepped up mitigation efforts, including intensified water sprinkling in high-AQI zones, and construction sites and industrial units have been instructed to take similar steps.



What is reason behind Mumbai's declining AQI?



According to Gufran-Ullah Beig, Director of SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), the deteriorating air quality is attributed to a dip in temperature that slowed wind speeds, a minor fire at the Deonar dumping ground and ash drifting in from the Ethiopian volcano, impacting parts of north India.