Mumbai Airport to suspend flight services for 6 hours on May 10: Check timings

Several flights will be affected as the airport will undertake pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 02, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai will remain shut for all flight operations for six hours on May 10 to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance and repairs, an official said on Monday.

For this purpose, both runways, RWYs 14/32 and 09/27, shall be closed for all flight operations on May 10 between 11 am to 5 pm.

A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume that day after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed at 5 p.m.

The CSMIA has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences.

