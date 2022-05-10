Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours today for maintenance work

(Image Source: IANS)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain shut for all flight operations for six hours today, starting 11 am to 5 pm to carry out pre-monsoon maintenance and repairs. Both the runways will open after 5 pm and operations will continue as usual.

"As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, both runways - runway 14/32 and 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work," said Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has advised all passengers to check the May 10 flight schedules with their respective airlines to avoid any inconveniences. "All operations will resume as usual post 5 pm on May 10," the CSMIA spokesperson said. It also updated passengers whose flights did not fall in the maintenance period that their departure would not be impacted.

A NOTAM has already been issued to all airlines and normal operations would resume after the maintenance works on the two runways are completed at 5 pm. Mumbai reported the highest passenger traffic growth of 97% year-on-year in the country.

Recent data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) showed that two crore domestic and international flyers flew to or from the Mumbai airport between April 2021 and March 2022. Mumbai Airport faired as the worst performer among major Indian airports in FY2021, and therefore on rebound managed to register a higher quantum of year-on-year percentage growth in FY2022.