Mumbai Airport's main runway remains closed, 54 flights diverted due to rains

The Mumbai runway remains closed for flights today after a SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skid and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains yesterday, although none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, an airline spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on Monday around 11.45 pm when the aircraft skidded and overshot the main runway, a source said.

"On July 1, SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated flight SG 6237 from Jaipur to Mumbai. There was heavy rain in Mumbai and the aircraft, after landing, overshot the runway. Passengers were deplaned normally. There was no injury to either the passengers or the crew," the spokesperson said.

Due to the incident, a secondary runway is in operation at the airport currently, but the flights are expected to be delayed due to the inclement weather.

Many subsequent flights have been diverted to other airports such as Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, sources said. As many as 54 flights have been diverted.

"A Korean Air flight KE655 which was coming from Seoul to Mumbai has been diverted to Ahmedabad due to the incident and bad weather conditions," the sources said.

Similarly, a Lufthansa flight LH756, which was coming from Frankfurt, and an Air India flight AI331, which was coming from Bangkok had to be diverted to other airports, the sources said.

Several airlines took to Twitter to issue warnings about the delay in arrival and departure of flights due to the weather and inform the passengers what they could do to keep themselves updated regarding the situation of the flights.

#6ETravelAdvisory: To check flight status, please visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or send an SMS ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for July 02, send ST 333 0207 to 566772. pic.twitter.com/KkzcTmbf32 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 1, 2019

Vistara Airlines has promised to provide refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of flights due to bad weather. A list of such flights has been posted and assurances provided to accommodate all impacted customers.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), Government of Maharashtra, tweeted to let passengers know that the entire Mumbai Airport is not closed, but only the main runway is not in operation, for the time being, an issue which seems to have been the cause of a lot of confusion and required official clarification.

#Clarification #Mumbai Airport is not closed. As there is a skidding of a flight at main runway, the main runway is closed for operation. Alternate Runway is in operation & some flights r diverted to Goa. Because of this some flights r rescheduled.#MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/hIEFc2UpWI — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) July 2, 2019

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared a public holiday in three districts of the state -- Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and the Thane district. It also said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai due to the incessant rains that have affected road traffic and railways in the city.

People have also been asked to avoid stepping out of their homes unless absolutely necessary.

(With inputs from PTI)