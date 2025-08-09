Mumbai Airport operations hit by data network outage, Air India and other airlines face delays

Mohammed Siraj proudly displays Virat Kohli’s final Test jersey at home, fans get emotional
INDIA
Mumbai airport operations have been disrupted by a network outage, causing flights to be delayed. Air India and other airlines have issued advisories amid the situation. Check here.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport faced disruptions in completing its flight check-ins due to an internet server outage, affecting airlines' operations. Though the affected systems have now been restored, however, some of Air India's flights continued to be affected for some time, Air India said.
“A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India. The systems have since been restored; however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively,” Air India posted on X.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)