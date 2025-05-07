Bomb threat call targeting an IndiGo flight at Mumbai’s Sahar Airport sparks emergency response amid heightened tension after India’s strikes on terror camps.

A bomb threat was reported at Mumbai’s Sahar Airport after an anonymous caller warned of an explosive device on board an IndiGo flight, according to sources. The threat was made via a phone call to the airport's hotline, prompting immediate action from airport and security officials.

In response, a full emergency protocol was initiated. Security agencies swiftly began thorough checks on the aircraft and surrounding areas to ensure passenger safety. As of now, there are no reports of any suspicious objects being found.

This incident comes at a tense time, shortly after India carried out air strikes targeting nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, escalating security concerns across the country.

Authorities are taking the matter seriously, and investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the threat and ensure the safety of all operations at the airport.

This is a developing story.