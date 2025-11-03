The Fantastic Four OTT release date: When, where to watch Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby-starrer Marvel film
Mumbai Airport to remain shut for 6 hours on this date due to...; check time, other details here
MMRDA to construct double decker flyover connecting Navi Mumbai with Bhiwandi, to link bullet train corridor; check features
After Alpha gets postponed, Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis to clash on Christmas
Threw chili powder in face, hit with dumbbell: 24-year-old Bengaluru techie kills manager over keeping lights on
Exclusive | Prerna Arora on comeback with Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara, why South is more successful, forced paparazzi and fake promotions in Bollywood
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore
Piyush Goyal to speak at India’s largest deeptech event- TiEcon Delhi 2025
Ratan Tata's Tata Consumer Products Q2 net profit rises 11% to...
SSMB29: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra film gets massive OTT boost; first look to be revealed in live-streaming event on...
INDIA
Mumbai Airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle 950-odd flights a day.
Mumbai International Airport or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain shut for flight operations for six hours on November 20 as the facility operator plans to carry out a comprehensive annual post-monsoon runway maintenance work, according to a statement on Monday.
The maintenance will include detailed inspections, surface repairs, and technical assessments of runway lighting, markings, and drainage systems, the airport operator said. Both cross runways -- 09/27 and 14/32 -- will remain temporarily non-operational on November 20 from 11 am-5 pm, the private airport operator said. The scheduled runway closure is designed to ensure continued safety, reliability and compliance with global aviation standards, Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), which is owned by Adani Group-AAI, said.
Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle 950-odd flights a day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
READ | Vande Bharat sleeper trains launch delayed? Indian Railways shares BIG update, says, 'There are issues...'
A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued in advance, allowing airlines and other stakeholders to adjust flight schedules and manpower planning accordingly, MIAL said, adding that this proactive communication enables seamless coordination across operations and minimises passenger inconvenience. Generally, NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.