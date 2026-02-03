FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Mumbai: Air India, IndiGo planes collide on runway at airport; DGCA launches probe

As per reports, the wing tips of the two planes brushed against each while they were moving on the runway. The incident occurred even as passengers were on board both the aircraft. No injuries have been reported so far.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 11:12 PM IST

Mumbai: Air India, IndiGo planes collide on runway at airport; DGCA launches probe
The incident occurred even as passengers were on board both the aircraft.
An Air India plane and an IndiGo aircraft were involved in a minor collision on the ground on Tuesday (February 3) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wing tips of the two planes brushed against each while they were moving on the runway. The incident occurred even as passengers were on board both the aircraft, reports said. No injuries have been reported so far.

What we know so far

As per the HT report, the incident occurred as Air India flight AI 2732 (Mumbai to Coimbatore) was pushing back for departure, while IndiGo flight 6E 791 (Hyderabad–Mumbai) was taxiing after landing at the airport. According to a spokesperson for Air India, which is owned by the Tata Group, all passengers were safely disembarked after the incident. "Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip," the airline spokesperson said. The plane has been grounded for "further technical checks" as a precautionary step, the statement added. IndiGo, the country's largest domestic carrier, also confirmed the incident in a statement. It said "the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated."

DGCA launches investigation

India's aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has reportedly launched an investigation into the incident. Officials of the DGCA had reached the site and were inquiring, HT reported. "Both the aircraft returned to bay for inspections," according to an official statement accessed by the publication.

