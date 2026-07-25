Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway traffic chaos: Thousands stranded for over 15 hours amid heavy rain

Heavy rainfall and overflowing floodwaters have brought traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to a standstill.

Heavy rainfall in Palghar and neighbouring Gujarat has led to severe traffic disruption on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for several hours since Friday morning.

The situation worsened after the Daman Ganga River in Gujarat overflowed, with floodwaters reaching the highway and bringing traffic movement to a halt on both sides of the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

Several drivers claimed that passengers had been stuck for nearly 13 to 15 hours. Many commuters, including women, children and elderly people, were reportedly struggling due to a lack of food and drinking water.

The traffic jam has affected several stretches of the highway, with long queues reported between Achhad and Manor. While vehicles moving towards Mumbai began to move slowly after rainfall reduced late Friday night, traffic towards Gujarat remained severely affected.

Construction work adds to traffic chaos

Ongoing construction of a flyover at Vivalvedhe has further worsened the situation. Traffic has been diverted through service roads, adding to the congestion caused by the flooding and heavy rainfall.

Some drivers said they were forced to stop their vehicles on the roadside for safety. However, passengers reportedly faced difficulties as nearby hotels and roadside eateries did not have enough facilities to accommodate the large number of stranded people.

Local police and highway authorities are working to clear the congestion and restore normal traffic movement. Stranded commuters have urged the authorities to provide immediate assistance, including food, drinking water and other basic facilities, as efforts continue to clear the highway.