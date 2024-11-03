The latest construction is a bridge over the Kharera River in Navsari district in Gujarat. The Kharera bridge is the twelfth completed river bridge of the twenty bridges planned in Gujarat for India's ambitious high-speed rail corridor

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) or popularly known as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project has marked a major achievement with the completion of all nine river bridges between Vapi and Surat, a release said on Sunday.

The latest construction is a bridge over the Kharera River in Navsari district in Gujarat. The Kharera bridge is the twelfth completed river bridge of the twenty bridges planned in Gujarat for India's ambitious high-speed rail corridor. The construction project of the bridge finished on October 29.

The Kharera River bridge stretches 120 meters in length, supported by three full-span girders measuring 40 meters each. Its piers rise between 14.5 and 19 meters in height and include one circular pier of 4 meters and three of 5 meters in diameter.

The bridge lies between the Vapi and Bilimora stations, around 45 kilometers from Vapi and 6 kilometers from Bilimora, and serves as one of several new crossings over rivers that flow through the corridor.

The nine completed bridges along the Vapi-Surat section span the Kharera, Kolak, Par, Auranga, Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, Kaveri, and Venganiya rivers, covering multiple districts including Valsad and Navsari.

In addition, three other river bridges outside this segment have also been completed: over the Dhadhar River in Vadodara district, Mohar River in Kheda district, and Vatrak River in Kheda district.

The achievement is a testament of continued progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project, a 508-kilometer corridor that aims to transform high-speed rail travel in India by connecting two of the country's largest economic hubs with a top speed of 320 km/h.

After the completion of the corridor, the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be reduced to about two hours, down from the current six-hour journey by conventional rail.

The bullet train project, in partnership with Japan is a significant move towards the country's infrastructure development and is expected to boost regional connectivity, economic development, and employment in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

MAHSR is a visionary project of the government which will herald a new era of safety, speed and service for the people and help Indian Railways become an international leader in scale, speed and skill.

MAHSR project passes through high growth rate States of Gujarat and Maharashtra connecting business centres of Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. The sanctioned cost of MAHSR project is Rs 1,08,000 crore.

