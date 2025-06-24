As of now, NHSRCL has not changed the final deadline of the project. However, if the machines continue to be delayed, it could severely impact the construction of a 21-kilometre tunnel between BKC and Shilphata.

The dream of many Indians of traveling in a bullet train might face further delays, as a major hurdle has emerged for the country’s first high-speed rail project. The problem lies not within India—but in China. Three large Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), essential for constructing underground tunnels, are currently stuck at a Chinese port.

These machines were ordered from German company Herrenknecht but were manufactured at its facility in Guangzhou, China. They were supposed to reach India by October 2024. However, Chinese authorities have yet to approve their shipment—and no official reason has been given., according to reports.

This delay has triggered concerns at both technical and diplomatic levels. India’s Railway Ministry has raised the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs, and reports say that high-level talks with China are already underway. Along with the TBMs, several other important components meant for the project are also held up.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is managing the Rs 1.08 lakh crore project, had planned to use these three TBMs for tunnel construction. TBM-1 and TBM-2 were to be used between Ghansoli (Sawli) and Vikhroli, and from Vikhroli to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). TBM-3 was scheduled to arrive earlier for the Sawli to Vikhroli stretch. But till now, not a single machine has reached India.

As of now, NHSRCL has not changed the final deadline of the project. However, if the machines continue to be delayed, it could severely impact the construction of a 21-kilometre tunnel between BKC and Shilphata. This stretch includes a 7-kilometre section under the Thane Creek—considered the most difficult part of the entire project.