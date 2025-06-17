The company stated that as part of the contract, it will implement European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signalling, which is currently operational in over 50 countries.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, India's first bullet train project, is a much-awaited project in the country. It is now progressing at a rapid pace after several delays. Now, to install an advanced signalling and telecommunication system for the project, NHSRCL has awarded a contract to a consortium led by Dineshchandra R Agrawal (DRA) Infracon Private Limited, Siemens Limited and Siemens Mobility GmbH. For the unversed, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is the implementing agency for the country's first high-speed rail project.

"The order valued at approximately Rs. 4,100 crores, includes Siemens Limited's share of Rs. 1,230 crore for the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of advanced signaling and telecommunications technologies," a press note from Siemens Limited said. It added, "The project is expected to be executed over a period of 54 months, with Siemens providing 15 years of maintenance services, ensuring lifecycle reliability."

The company stated that as part of the contract, it will implement European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2-based signalling and train control technologies, which are designed to support train operations at speeds up to 350 km/h, enable real-time train supervision, allow continuous wireless communication and centralise traffic management.

"As a consortium, we are proud to partner with National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, in the prestigious high-speed rail project. This project reflects our commitment to 'Make in India' and delivering technologies that promote sustainable and future-ready mobility," Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Limited, said. ETCS Level 2 is a signalling standard which is currently operational in over 50 countries.

Meanwhile, the first rail-level slab casting for the under-construction Boisar Bullet Train Station has been completed, using 1,070 cubic meters of concrete. The two-level, 425-meter-long station will cover 17,000 sq. meters and feature modern amenities. Its façade is inspired by local fishing nets and will enhance regional connectivity to key industrial and tourist spots.

(With inputs from PTI)