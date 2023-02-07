Search icon
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Big update on undersea tunnel, check details inside

The bullet train project is a 508-km corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The entire journey will be completed in about 2 hours 7 minutes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Big update on undersea tunnel, check details inside (Representational image)

Bullet train in India: In the latest update on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the tender for constructing a 21-km tunnel will open Thursday (February 9), Indian Express reported. The tunnel will also include a 7 km undersea stretch, the first such tunnel in India.

The tunnel will be built between the underground station at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Thane district of Maharashtra. The tunnel is seen as the most challenging piece of civil engineering in the high-speed rail corridor. It may take around 60 months to be completed.  

For the unversed, the bullet train project is a 508-km corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai passing through Dadra and Nagar Haveli and is being executed with technical and financial assistance from Japan.

In 2019, National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had first invited tenders for the project but didn't attract any bidders. It again floated tenders in November 2021 for underground tunnelling works for the project.

But it was cancelled last year with officials citing 'administrative reasons'. The tender was finally floated in September 2022, and it is open to Indian as well as Japanese players.

Mumbai - Ahmedabad bullet train

The Mumbai - Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor will offer fast connectivity between the two financial hubs -- Maharashtra and Gujarat. The high-speed train will start from Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area and will terminate at Sabarmati.

It will have stops at 10 cities -- Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad. The high-speed train will run at a speed of 320 km/h. The entire journey will be completed in about 2 hours 7 minutes with limited stops (at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad).

