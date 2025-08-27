Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of stations of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is India’s most ambitious project which is set to transform rail travel soon. The first photos of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train’s station have come out allowing a glance into how massive and modern the station will be.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is India’s most ambitious project, set to transform rail travel soon. With a state-of-the-art station built for speed, convenience, enhanced accessibility, and sustainability. Being developed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the bullet train project will prove to be an economic booster for both Mumbai, India’s financial capital, and Ahmedabad, a major industrial and economic hub. The first photos of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train’s station have been released, offering a glimpse into the massive and modern station that will be built.

How modern is the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station?

Photos of the under-construction station of the bullet train show its massiveness, featuring modern architecture and state-of-the-art platforms. The intuitive design of the stations also features regionally inspired aesthetics, solar power, rainwater harvesting, and seamless integration with rail, metro, and road networks. The buildings will be modern, using materials like translucent glass. Stations like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara will offer passengers a world-class, environmentally conscious travel experience.

The station has been designed in such a way that it is relatable to people, as the stations include significant elements from each city. For example, as Surat is known as the diamond city, the station building has the diamond shape in the elevation and ceilings. Sabarmati station is inspired by the river Sabarmati, and the elevation has waves to represent water. The architecture in Ahmedabad is famous for Syed Siddique's iconic jaali, representing the tree of life, and so the jaali is being recreated in the facade of the Ahmedabad station.

What are the advantages of the Bullet train?

The complete corridor running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will connect major cities, making economic hubs on the route accessible. More than providing faster travel, the high-speed rail will enhance economic growth, investment, and regional development. The stations will have all facilities needed, like parking facilities, good restrooms, and lockers to store baggage for those doing day trip to cities. Inclusive design for Divyang (differently-abled) passengers. A wheelchair-friendly design, lowered ticketing counters with braille instructions, tiles on the floor for guidance, dedicated washrooms.

ALSO READ: Travel Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Just 2 HOURS: Indian Railways To Launch Country's First High-Speed Bullet Train

All about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours and 7 minutes. The length of the train will be 508 km, which is under construction and is co-produced with technical and financial assistance from the Government of Japan. The total estimated cost of the MAHSR project is around Rs 1,08,000 crores.