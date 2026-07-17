Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Corridor to open By 2027, check its speed, features and more

The first section of the corridor is expected to be operational by 2027. To ensure services begin on time, India and Japan have agreed to operate the initial phase using an Indian high-speed train until the E10 trains are introduced.

India and Japan will fast-track the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project by commencing operations with an indigenous high-speed train, prior to the deployment of Japan’s upcoming E10 Series Shinkansen. The decision underscores their shared goal of launching India’s first bullet train corridor at the earliest, amid rapid progress in construction.

Japan has committed to delivering the next-generation E10 Series Shinkansen in the early 2030s, after the train, still under development, is ready.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to become operational by 2027

The first section of the corridor is expected to be operational by 2027. To ensure services begin on time, India and Japan have agreed to operate the initial phase using an Indian high-speed train until the E10 trains are introduced.

Steady progress at Bilimora Bullet Train Station.

Construction activities are advancing at Bilimora Bullet Train Station, with track works progressing steadily at the platform level.



Bilimora, Gujarat#BharatKaGarv pic.twitter.com/BK7zrWtyin — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) July 15, 2026

The plan is in line with both countries’ objective to begin high-speed rail services at the earliest.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India will launch the first phase of its inaugural bullet train service on August 15, 2027. The first stretch to open will be the Surat-Bilimora section of the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. Other sections will be rolled out in phases as work continues.

About Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train

Speaking at the HYSEA GCCS & IT Roundtable at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Vaishnaw said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, currently under construction, will be commissioned in stages beginning with Surat-Bilimora. He added that services will later be extended to Vapi, Ahmedabad, Thane, and ultimately the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

The minister said nearly 80 per cent of the bullet train work is done and he is confident the project will launch on time. When the entire route is ready, trains will run at speeds of up to 320 kmph.

Bullet train to cut short travel time

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail line will use Japan’s Shinkansen technology. It will cut travel time between the two cities to about 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Most of the project is funded by an ODA loan from JICA. But the additional cost of around Rs 90,000 crore will be paid by Indian Railways from its own budget. There are no plans to ask Japan for more funds.