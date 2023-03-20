Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Bandra Kurla Complex HSR station to have 3 floors, 6 platforms, Metro connectivity | Representational Photo

The much-anticipated Bullet Train project is starting to gather momentum. The Bandra Kurla Complex HSR station will not be constructed. Contract for BKC bullet train station has been signed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). It will be the only underground station on the Mumbai Ahmedabad line.

The Mumbai High-Speed Rail Station design and construction will be handled by a joint venture (JV) of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. (MEIL) and Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC). The JV will get 54 months to complete the contract. The cost will be Rs 3681 crore.

As per the plan, the BKC HSR station will have three floors. These will include the service floor, the concourse and the platforms. There will be six platforms at the Bandra Kurla Complex station which will be built at a depth of around 24 metres below ground level. The length of the platforms will be 415 metres. This will be adequate to cater to 16-coach bullet trains.

The station will have two entry/exit points. One of these will link to the nearby Metro station while the other will open towards the MTNL building. The total area of the BKC bullet train station will be 4.85 hectares.

For the convenience of commuters, the station will have ample space for passenger movement and natural lighting. Amenities to be provided at the Bandra Kurla Complex HSR station include waiting areas, business class lounge, nursery, rest rooms, smoking rooms, information kiosks and retail, public information and announcement system and CCTV surveillance. The station will be provided metro, bus, auto and taxi connectivity.

