Mumbai: Actor molested, flashed by man at five-star hotel

In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly molested a female actor at a five-star hotel in south Mumbai. Reportedly, the actor gas worked in a web series. The accused was booked by the police on Sunday.

The incident happened in a washroom located on the 37th floor of a 5-star hotel. The police stated that the woman went to the changing room after finishing her shoot, and while she was changing her clothes the accused "grabbed" her and "flashed" his genitals.

He then proceeded to "gag her and prevent her from screaming".

The accused has been identified as Dileshwar Mahant.

The actor somehow managed to escape the washroom and alerted the authorities.

The staff members of the hotel managed to catch him.

Dileshwar has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on various charges including molestation.

The woman filed an FIR at NM Joshi Marg police station