Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050901
HomeIndia

Mumbai: 6,000-kg, 90-foot-long iron bridge stolen, 4 held

The bridge had been placed by utility company Adani Electricity to move huge power cables.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Mumbai: 6,000-kg, 90-foot-long iron bridge stolen, 4 held
Mumbai: 6,000-kg, 90-foot-long iron bridge stolen | Representational Photo

The Mumbai police have arrested four persons for allegedly stealing a 6,000-kg iron bridge placed over a drain in a western suburb of Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. The 90-foot-long metal structure in Malad (west) had been placed by utility company Adani Electricity to move huge power cables, said the official from Bangur Nagar police station.

After a permanent bridge was built over the drain, the temporary structure was moved to another place in the area a few months ago, he said. However, the makeshift bridge was found missing on June 26 following which the power company filed a police complaint, the official said.

During their probe, the police found that the bridge was last seen at its place on June 6. As there are no CCTV cameras at the spot, police scanned the footage of surveillance cameras installed in nearby areas and found a large vehicle moving in the direction of the bridge on June 11, the official said.

cre_Trending

The police then tracked down the vehicle from its registration number. "The vehicle had gas-cutting machines which were used to dismantle the bridge and steal iron weighing 6,000 kg," the official said.

Further investigation led the police to an employee of the firm that had been given the contract to build the bridge. The police arrested the staffer and three of his accomplices last week, the official said. The material stolen from the site has been recovered, he added.

 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways to launch 'Heritage Special' train based on steam engine theme: Ashwini Vaishnaw
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.