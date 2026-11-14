Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack: 20-year-old arrested for recce of Nariman House, foreign handlers suspected

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Mumbai, including Nariman House, also known as Chabad House, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 terror attacks.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Mumbai, including Nariman House, also known as Chabad House, which was one of the targets of the 26/11 terror attacks.

The accused, identified as Yash Singh, was allegedly working at the direction of foreign handlers and collecting photographs, vehicle details and precise geographical information about Jewish citizens, foreign nationals and their establishments in Mumbai. According to the police, he was sharing the information with his contacts.

Singh, a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai, was arrested following an operation by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The investigation reportedly began after the ATS received intelligence about his alleged connections with international criminal networks through social media platforms.

The case subsequently led investigators to Kerala, where police found links between Singh's alleged activities and a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Thrissur. A Kerala Police team travelled to Navi Mumbai and arrested him after examining the alleged connections.

What Was The Accused Planning? Why Was Nariman House Targeted?

According to investigators, Singh had allegedly been assigned to conduct surveillance of sensitive locations, particularly Nariman House in Colaba, Mumbai.

He was allegedly instructed to photograph locations, collect vehicle registration details and obtain precise location information about Jewish nationals, foreign citizens and their businesses.

Police are investigating whether the information was intended to facilitate a possible terror-related operation and who was receiving the material.

The Navi Mumbai ATS has also flagged the alleged use of social media platforms, including Telegram, Instagram and WhatsApp, by criminal networks to approach unemployed and financially vulnerable young people. Such individuals are reportedly offered money in exchange for carrying out reconnaissance and other assignments.

The investigation is examining Singh's communications, alleged foreign handlers and possible links to wider criminal and terror networks.

How Is The Accused Linked To Foreign Criminal Networks?

According to an official quoted by PTI, Singh was allegedly in direct contact with anti-national elements through Telegram. Investigators found that his communications linked him to another accused already arrested in a case registered at Thrissur East Police Station under the UAPA. The case involves alleged activities of international criminal syndicates and anti-national networks.

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Police have identified the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti network as one of the suspected groups exploiting social media to recruit young people. Officials allege that such networks approach unemployed and financially distressed individuals through messaging platforms and offer them money for reconnaissance and other assignments.

Investigators are now examining his digital communications, financial transactions and the identities of people who allegedly instructed him. They are also trying to establish whether other individuals were involved in the operation.

The latest arrest has once again brought attention to the security of sensitive locations in Mumbai and the alleged use of online platforms by international criminal networks to recruit individuals for surveillance activities.

(With inputs from agencies)