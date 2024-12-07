The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. Shivani was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

In a heartbreaking hit-and-run incident in Mumbai, a 25-year-old model, Shivani Singh, lost her life after a speeding water tanker struck the motorcycle she was riding with a friend. The accident occurred around 8 PM on Friday on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in the upscale Bandra area.

According to eyewitnesses, the tanker rammed into the motorcycle, throwing Shivani off due to the impact. Tragically, she was caught under the tanker's wheels, leading to fatal injuries. Her friend, who was also on the motorcycle, survived the crash.

The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle. Shivani was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Police have initiated an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the driver.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern in Mumbai, where hit-and-run cases have claimed multiple lives in recent months. Some of these accidents have involved luxury vehicles and garnered attention for their links to prominent individuals, further highlighting the issue of reckless driving in the city.