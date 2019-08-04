Mumbai: 22-year-old delivery boy stabbed to death in Vikhroli, FIR lodged

India
The incident occurred around 10:15 pm yesterday when he was returning after completing a delivery.
A 22-year-old delivery-boy of a hotel stabbed to death by two men following an argument here in Vikhroli late on Saturday night, police said.
He was said to be stabbed by two men with a sharp knife.
Mumbai: 22-year-old delivery-boy of a hotel stabbed to death in Vikhroli around 10:15 pm yesterday when he was returning after completing a delivery; police say, "according to information we've, he was killed by 2 people with a sharp weapon following an argument. Case registered" pic.twitter.com/uO9rqG6nlt— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
"According to information we have received so far, he was killed by two people with a sharp weapon following an argument," police said.
A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused, they said.