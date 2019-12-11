Mumbai: 2 men arrested for stealing onions worth Rs 21,160; netizens react hilariously

A total of 168 kilograms of onions worth Rs 21,160 were stolen from two shops.

Onion prices are skyrocketing and the staple food has crossed the mark of Rs 100 in most of the states.

As the onion prices are going higher & higher with each passing day, Police have arrested two men for stealing onions worth Rs 21,160 from two shops in the Dongri area of Mumbai.

As reported by news agency ANI, the theft happened a week ago but the arrests were made on Tuesday.

A total of 168 kilograms of onions worth Rs 21,160 were stolen from two shops in the Dongri area on the intervening night of December 5 and December 6. The incident has been captured by the CCTV installed in the area.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police have arrested two men for stealing onions worth Rs 21,160 from two shops on December 5 in Dongri area of Mumbai. (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/keNxjbkFQ5 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

The accused have been identified as Sabir Mohammed Shafiq Shaikh (33) and Mohammed Imran Abdul Latif Shaikh (22) who worked in nearby chicken shops.

"Mumbai police have registered a case of theft in Dongri police station under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Total 168 kg onions valued around ₹20,160 (according to the FIR) were stolen," police said in a statement as reported by ANI.

As much as 112 kg onions were stolen from Akbar Sheikh's stall and other 56 kg onions were stolen from Imran Sheikh's stall.

