Mumbai: 2 men arrested for stealing onions worth Rs 21,160; netizens react hilariously

Headlines

Rs 15000 off on Samsung Fold 5, Samsung Flip 5, full offer details

This Airline unveils 'adults-only' zone with enhanced features on flights; offerings include...

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

Man experiences hearing loss following 10-minute kiss with girlfriend, details here

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: IND vs PAK clash on September 2 may get cancelled; here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Litton Das rules out from Asia Cup 2023, know his replacement here

This Airline unveils 'adults-only' zone with enhanced features on flights; offerings include...

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

Neeraj Chopra's daily diet revealed

5 habits to avoid before sleep

9 symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Litton Das rules out from Asia Cup 2023, know his replacement here

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce Playing XI for the opening match against Nepal

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

Dream Girl 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 50 crore, collects Rs 5.87 crore on day 5

Who is Gagan Dev Riar, Abdul Karim Telgi in Scam 2003? Worked with SSR, was first choice for this role in Scam 1992

HomeIndia

India

Mumbai: 2 men arrested for stealing onions worth Rs 21,160; netizens react hilariously

A total of 168 kilograms of onions worth Rs 21,160 were stolen from two shops.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2019, 01:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Onion prices are skyrocketing and the staple food has crossed the mark of Rs 100 in most of the states.

As the onion prices are going higher & higher with each passing day, Police have arrested two men for stealing onions worth Rs 21,160 from two shops in the Dongri area of Mumbai.

As reported by news agency ANI, the theft happened a week ago but the arrests were made on Tuesday. 

A total of 168 kilograms of onions worth Rs 21,160 were stolen from two shops in the Dongri area on the intervening night of December 5 and December 6. The incident has been captured by the CCTV installed in the area.

 

The accused have been identified as Sabir Mohammed Shafiq Shaikh (33) and Mohammed Imran Abdul Latif Shaikh (22) who worked in nearby chicken shops.

"Mumbai police have registered a case of theft in Dongri police station under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Total 168 kg onions valued around ₹20,160 (according to the FIR) were stolen," police said in a statement as reported by ANI.

As much as 112 kg onions were stolen from Akbar Sheikh's stall and other 56 kg onions were stolen from Imran Sheikh's stall.

The news has garnered amusing reactions from netizens. Take a look...

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rakhi Sawant performs her first Umrah at Mecca amid marriage row with Adil Durrani, photo goes viral

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8000 crore at box office; it's not SRK, Salman, Aamir, Rajinikanth, Prabhas

Who is Gagan Dev Riar, Abdul Karim Telgi in Scam 2003? Worked with SSR, was first choice for this role in Scam 1992

Reliance AGM 2023 Highlights: From Jio AirFibre launch to becoming India’s largest BioEnergy producer | 15 points

Buy Facebook Views : 5 Best Sites To Buy Facebook Views In 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE