Mumbai: 100-year-old man recovers from COVID-19; centenarian thanks hospital on discharge before 101st birthday

In what comes as a heartening development, a 100-year-old man in Mumbai has now managed to beat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Arjun Naringrekar, after he was cured completely of the disease, received his discharge from the hospital right on the eve of his 101st birthday.

Notably, the elderly man's 101st birthday is today (i.e. July 15, Wednesday). He was discharged from the Hindu Heart Emperor Hospital last night.

To celebrate this noteworthy feat, the hospital staff sent Naringrekar off with solemnizing applause, also to observe the occasion of his birthday.

Arjun Naringrekar was admitted to the hospital on July 1 over complications arising from his COVID-19 infection.

After spending only two weeks in the hospital, the century-old man has managed to fully recover from the disease. This feat is being considered nothing short of amazing by the medical community at the hospital.

On his part, the centenarian also thanked the hospital staff and the healthcare workers on this occasion.

Arjun Naringrekar was born on July 15, 1920, and entered the 101st year on Wednesday with a century of age.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 2,67,665 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 10,695 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is nearing the 95,100-mark and the death toll has topped the 5,400-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 95,100 cases and 5,405 deaths.