At the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi recalled his parents' affection, the only argument he and Priyanka witnessed between them, and how Rajiv Gandhi's assassination changed his mother.

Rahul remembered how Sonia would sit on Rajiv's lap during meals, something he initially believed was normal. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared personal memories of his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, at the launch of his mother's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on Monday.

Recalling their family life, Rahul said his parents were deeply affectionate towards each other. He remembered how Sonia would sit on Rajiv's lap during meals, something he initially believed was normal in every household.

"At every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap there would be Mama. I thought this was a normal thing," he said.

The memory was so familiar to him that he once questioned a friend about why their mother did not sit on their father's lap.

Rahul said it was only after visiting other homes that he realised his parents' way of expressing affection was unusual.

Rahul remembers the only fight he witnessed between his parents

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also recalled the only time he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saw their parents argue.

The incident happened when Rajiv Gandhi was speaking to Captain Amarinder Singh, who later became Punjab Chief Minister, over the phone. Sonia was trying to tell Rajiv something and repeated herself three or four times. Rajiv eventually became stressed, leading to an argument.

"Papa got stressed, and that was the fight," Rahul said. He recalled that the incident remained the only argument between his parents that he and Priyanka had witnessed.

‘The flame of her life had gone out’: Rahul on Sonia after Rajiv's death

Rahul became emotional while speaking about the impact of the assassinations of his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and his father, Rajiv Gandhi. He described the two losses as the disappearance of the family's biggest sources of support.

"But then we saw all this smash, one after the other," he said. "First, we lost the anchor [Indira Gandhi], shot. And then the biggest anchor [Rajiv Gandhi], blown to pieces."

Rahul said his father's assassination changed Sonia deeply because of the bond they shared. "She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her. And then my father disappeared," he said.

Recalling the change in his mother's personality, Rahul said the outgoing and cheerful woman he knew became a different person after Rajiv Gandhi's death.

"The fun-loving mother, the smiling mother" disappeared, he said, adding, "Literally, the flame of her life had gone out."

Why Sonia Gandhi decided to write her memoir

At the event, Sonia Gandhi also spoke about the reason behind writing Belonging: A Journey of Love. She said several stories had been circulated about her family that did not reflect the people she knew personally. The memoir, she explained, was an opportunity to share her own experiences and perspective.

"Stories are woven around you, untruths are woven around you, and hurtful things are said which are nowhere near the truth," she said.

"I thought this was a way of bringing out my feelings, what I know of my family and maybe people will be open to listening to my story too."

Rahul and Priyanka attend memoir launch in Delhi

Sonia Gandhi launched the memoir alongside Rahul and Priyanka at the ITC Maurya in New Delhi.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar attended the event. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were also present.

Published by HarperCollins India, Belonging: A Journey of Love went on sale on November 10. The book traces Sonia Gandhi's life and family experiences against the backdrop of her decades in Indian politics.

The memoir has also triggered a political exchange. The BJP has accused Sonia of whitewashing the Emergency and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the book, while Congress leaders have described it as a candid account of her life.