INDIA

Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat calls, evacuations underway

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received the first call from a school in Najafgarh at around 6:30 am. Read here to know details.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 08:07 AM IST

Several schools in Delhi, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, received bomb threat calls early this morning, September 20. Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to facilitate immediate evacuations and ensure safety. All students and staff members were evacuated to safer locations, and a thorough search operation is currently in progress.

According to officials, the Delhi Fire Department received the first call from a school in Najafgarh at around 6:30 am.

This bomb threat incident marks the latest in a series of similar occurrences in the national capital. Just a month prior, Delhi schools were placed on high alert following a comparable threat. On August 21, 2025, at least six schools in Delhi were targeted with bomb threats, leading to extensive search operations by emergency teams, including the Delhi Fire Services.

Earlier this week, Delhi experienced bomb threat calls targeting 32 schools, which were subsequently determined to be hoaxes.

The Delhi High Court also received bomb threats last week, leading to high-alert protocols, the suspension of hearings, and the evacuation of judges, lawyers, litigants, and staff as a safety measure.

Since January, Delhi-NCR has been experiencing a series of hoax emails, with over 150 schools and colleges targeted within just eight months. Each incident initiates the same response: sirens, evacuation exercises, parents hurrying to campuses, and significant police deployments. To date, no hazardous items have been found.

