Multi-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Bandra, 5 feared trapped – Jarring visuals surface

Shocking visuals emerge from Mumbai’s Bandra area after a multi-storey structure collapsed, leaving several people trapped in the rubble. The rescue operations are currently underway as concerned authorities rushed to the site after the incident.

Six persons, including three women, were rescued after a multi-storey structure collapsed in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, a civic official said. The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb, he added, as per PTI reports.

Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, the official told PTI. A total of 6 persons, including three women, were taken out of the debris. Of them, four, including two women, were admitted to V N Desai Hospital, he said.

#WATCH | Visuals from the site of 5-storey building collapse in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai.



Five people are feared trapped in the building, as per BMC pic.twitter.com/J5MXuAmIdn January 26, 2022

The other two, including a woman, were sent to Bhabha Hospital, the official said. All are in stable condition and a search operation was on to find out if more people are trapped under the debris, he said. Half a dozen ambulances, five fire engines, and one rescue van were sent to the site, the official added.

Visuals from the site of the collapse emerged several hours after the incident. The video clips show evident destruction from the site of the collapse, with people struggling to rescue those trapped inside. The rescue operations by the fire department are still underway.

(With PTI inputs)