Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife dies, Akhilesh Yadav retweets condolence message: Who was Sadhana Gupta?

Mulayam Singh Yadav was at the hospital at the time of Sadhana Gupta's death. (File)

Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife Sadhana Gupta died on Saturday. She had been suffering from fever and lung infection for some days, and was admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon. She was the mother of Prateek Yadav and mother-in-law of BJP leader Aparna Yadav. At the time of her death, the Samajwadi Party founder was with her. The leader was also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Sadhana Gupta was admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Medicity hospital days after she complained of breathing difficulty. She was shifted to the intensive care unit as her condition deteriorated.

"Samajwadi Party's mentor, respected Netaji's wife Sadhana Yadav passed away today. This is very tragic. Condolences," the Samajwadi Party tweeted in Hindi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav retweeted the message.

All you need to know about Sadhana Gupta

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi, had been severely ill since 1973. She died in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.

Sadhana Gupta was a native of UP's Bidhuna district. She was married to Farrukhabad's Chandraprakash Gupta. They have a son -- Prateek Yadav, born in 1987. The couple got separated a few years after their marriage.

Sadhana Gupta had come in touch with Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 1980s when the latter's mother Murti Devi was ill. Gupta had looked after her for several months.

They got married in 2003, some time after Maalti Devi's death. But the official news of their marriage came out in 2007 when-- in an affidavit--Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted that Sadhana Gupta was his wife and Prateek Yadav his son.

She was 20 years younger than Mulayam Singh Yadav.