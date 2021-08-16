Mulayam Singh Yadav's bastion Mainpuri to be renamed?

With the Assembly elections approaching, political activities in Uttar Pradesh have intensified. The ruling BJP is reaching out to the people to seek blessings, while parties like SP and BSP are again trying to increase the trust among the people. Meanwhile, the exercise to change the name of Mainpuri, which is called the bastion of the Samajwadi Party, has also started. Notably, SP Patron and former Chief Minister of UP Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently an MP from the seat.

In the meeting of the District Panchayat, a proposal has been made to rename Mainpuri to Mayan Nagar, but common consent could not be formed. However, this subject is to be discussed in the next meeting and if the proposal is approved, then this demand can be sent to the state government.

The first meeting was held on Monday under the leadership of Panchayat President Archana Bhadauria, in which members of the District Panchayat were also present. In this meeting, a proposal to change the name of Mainpuri had come, but the members have asked for some time to agree on it, after which this proposal was postponed for the time being.

After the BJP government came to power in UP, the names of cities and major places are being changed continuously. In this episode, the name of Allahabad has been changed to Prayagraj. Along with this, the Mughalsarai railway station has also been named after Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Similarly, the demand to change the name of Firozabad has also arisen in the past.

Why is Mainpuri important?

Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party and for the past two decades, the SP candidate has been winning from this Lok Sabha seat. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently an MP from this seat and he has won the election from here 4 times in the past. Apart from this, Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav of the Mulayam family have also been MPs from Mainpuri. Also, Mulayam Singh's paternal village Saifai is also very close to here and the boundaries of the district are connected with Etawah and Etah.