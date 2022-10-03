Search icon
Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: Former UP CM shifted to critical care unit of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since August 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav - File Photo

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the critical care unit at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. 

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently admitted in the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital and is being treated by a specialised team of doctors”, the hospital said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party urged supporters to not visit the hospital to avoid overcrowding. "It is not possible to meet 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and go inside the hospital, so it is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about Netaji's health will be given from time to time," it said. 

The announcement from the hospital comes a day after the Samajwadi Party on Sunday said its 82-year-old patriarch's health had deteriorated. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22. He was admitted to the hospital in July as well, PTI quoted sources as saying.

His son Akhilesh Yadav, daughter in-law Dimple Yadav and brother Shivpal Singh Yadav had visited the hospital on Sunday. Some party workers, too, reached the hospital premises to enquire about his condition, sources said, adding they have been advised not to visit the health facility.

"Respected netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you not to come to the hospital. Information about his health will be given from time to time," the SP had written on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also spoken to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health.

Sources said Modi assured Akhilesh Yadav that he would extend all possible help and assistance in the SP patriarch's treatment.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and also as the union defence minister. He has been elected to the UP legislative assembly ten times and seven times as Lok Sabha MP. He is currently the sitting MP from Mainpuri in Lok Sabha.

