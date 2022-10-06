Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: Samajwadi Party founder remains critical, being given life-saving drugs

Mulayam Singh Yadav - File Photo

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in critical condition and is being live-saving drugs. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said.

“Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU by a comprehensive team of specialists,” a statement by Medanta Hospital read.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July.

Several political leaders across party lines, including Union minister Rajnath Singh, have visited the Samajwadi Party patriarch to inquire about his health.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his ailing father. Sources said Modi assured Yadav that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

Mulayam Singh referred to as Netaji- founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch`s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection. Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav`s second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.