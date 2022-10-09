Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: Former Uttar Pradesh CM 'quite critical', being given lifesaving drugs

Mulayam Singh Yadav - File Photo

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his ailing father. Sources said Modi assured Yadav that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

Mulayam Singh referred to as Netaji- founded the Samajwadi Party. He currently represents the Mainpuri constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Born on November 22, 1939, Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence. He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch`s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection. Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav`s second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.