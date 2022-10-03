Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: Doctors say 'no improvement'; PM Modi, CM Yogi dial Akhilesh

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo)

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after his health condition had deteriorated, following years of multiple ailments. Yadav was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, as per reports.

Though the exact cause of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s hospitalisation is not known yet, it was reported that he was admitted to the ICU ward after he was experiencing breathing troubles. His condition was described as serious by the doctors.

In a recent update on his health, sources have said that the health condition of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has shown no improvement overnight. Meanwhile, Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav and brother Shivpal Yadav rushed to his side in Medanta hospital.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and present Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath dialed Akhilesh Yadav to inquire about the health of Mulayam Singh. Sources said Modi assured Akhilesh Yadav that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

According to information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath also called doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the SP patriarch.

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Received information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to lord Ram for his speedy recovery and long life."

"Respected Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about Netaji's health will be given from time to time," the SP wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The Samajwadi Party added that the party workers have been advised not to rush to Gurugram. According to hospital sources, the veteran leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

(With PTI inputs)

