Mulayam Singh Yadav death: From Akhilesh Yadav to Tej Pratap, these are active members of politics from his family

Apart from Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav, many members of the family continued to work in politics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

When Mulayam Singh Yadav won his first election as an MLA in 1967, he never looked back. Mulayam Singh Yadav, who served as the nation's defence minister for ten years starting in 1977 after being sworn in as a minister for the first time, has also served as the state president of the Lok Dal, Lok Dal (B), and Janata Dal, UP. 
 
Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and served as its president until 2016 after resigning as chief minister in 1991. After 2016, Akhilesh Yadav took over as patron of SP, and Mulayam Singh Yadav assumed patronage. Although Prateek Yadav, his younger son, is not active in politics.
 
Apart from his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav, many members of Mulayam's family continued to work in politics.
 
Younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is currently a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, whereas elder daughter-in-law Dimple was elected to Parliament.
 
Let's talk about the Mulayam clan members who are currently involved in politics:
  1. Akhilesh Yadav, the elder son, is the national president of the SP, a representative from Karhal in Mainpuri, and the leader of the opposition in the UP Legislative Assembly at the moment.
  2. Daughter-in-law Former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav served in that capacity.
  3. Daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is currently in the BJP despite having lost the 2017 assembly elections.
  4. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party's President and MLA for SP from Jaswant Nagar is Bhai Shivpal Singh Yadav (Lohia).
  5. Ram Gopal Yadav, a cousin, is a Rajya Sabha member.
  6. Akshay Yadav, Ram Gopal's son and Mulayam's nephew, served as a former member of parliament from Firozabad.
  7. Former Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav is a nephew.
  8. In 2017, Anurag Yadav was unsuccessful in his bid to represent Sarojini Nagar.
  9. Tej Pratap Yadav, a former MP from Mainpuri, is Mulayam's grandson.
  10. Abhishek Yadav, also known as Anshul Yadav, is Etawah's District Panchayat President.
