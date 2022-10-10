Mulayam Singh Dies at 82: PM Modi, President Murmu and other condole demise of Samajwadi Party leader

File photo

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away at the age of 82. He was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana for the past few days, where he breathed his last.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was reportedly admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram with breathing problems, and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital due to his delicate health condition. He was later placed on life-supporting drugs.

On Sunday, the Medanta Hospital said in a health bulletin, "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is quite critical today and he is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists."

Condoling the passing away of Mulayam Singh Yadav, PM Modi Tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems," Modi said.

He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia, the prime minister said.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency," the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

President Droupadi Murmu termed the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday an "irreparable loss" to the country.

Several political leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed their grief and condolences.