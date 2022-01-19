Mulayam Singh's bahu Aparna Yadav joins BJP ahead of UP Assembly Election 2022

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law and sister-in-law of Akhilesh Yadav, Aparna Yadav today joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, ahead of the crucial UP Assembly Election 2022. This comes somewhat of a blow to the Samajwadi Party which is looking forward to form the government in the state.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav's brother Pratik Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Aparna Yadav was induction into the party by Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and President, BJP UP wing Swatantra Dev Singh.

During her joining, Aparna Yadav was all praises for the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have always been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Aparna Yadav said, wearing a BJP scarf. "I now want to try and do better for the country. I have always been very impressed by the schemes of the BJP and I will do my best in the party," she declared.

The BJP and Samajwadi Party's rivalry reached a peak higher with the ruling party now poaching a family member of the Yadav family. Earlier many BJP ministers and MLAs from Uttar Pradesh joined the Samajwadi Party. Aparna Yadav thanked PM Modi and the party and said PM Modi's ideologies always inspired her as she also believes in 'Nation first' idea.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Maurya welcomed Aparna Yadav saying, "I want to welcome her and say that Akhilesh Yadav is unsuccessful in his family as well as politics." He added that Aparna Yadav decided to join the BJP after many days of discussion.