Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra: Free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens to sacred destinations, know how to apply

Government scheme: Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme, senior citizens in Delhi will once again have the opportunity to embark on pilgrimage journeys free of cost. The Delhi government has reintroduced this scheme, which officially started on June 26. The inaugural trip will transport more than 600 passengers from Safdarjung to Dwarkadhish, marking the 72nd journey facilitated by this scheme.

Originally launched in 2018 by the Kejriwal government, the scheme grants individuals aged 60 and above the chance to travel for free to various pilgrimage sites. The program was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has now been resumed to serve the needs of senior citizens.

During this pilgrimage, participants will visit multiple sacred destinations. Initially, the scheme included five sites, but over time, additional pilgrimage locations were incorporated. The train departing for Dwarkadhish on June 26 will return to Delhi on July 1, with pilgrims visiting the Dwarka and Gujarat Jyotirlingas, namely Somnath and Nageshwar. The most recent trip under this scheme occurred in 2022 and involved a visit to Jagannath Puri.

Under the Delhi government's scheme, senior citizens will receive complimentary amenities such as food, accommodation, and travel expenses, including AC train tickets and lodging arrangements. However, personal expenses beyond these provisions must be covered by the individuals themselves. According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over 40,000 people have already taken advantage of the pilgrimage scheme.

The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme allows eligible senior citizens to visit a range of destinations, including Jagganathpuri, Rameshwaram, Kartarpur Sahib, Ayodhya, Velankanni, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar, Tirupati Balaji, and Vaishno Devi. The Delhi government covers all expenses related to travel, food, and accommodation, and even provides paramedical staff and attendants to support the journey.

To participate in the scheme, individuals above the age of 60 can submit their applications through the e-district portal of the Delhi government. Each passenger is allowed to be accompanied by one person aged 21 or older, and the government covers the expenses for both individuals. It is important to note that the scheme is available exclusively to residents of Delhi and can only be utilized once in a lifetime.

