INDIA

Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow, here's what happened

It is alleged that Umar Ansari intended to secure illegal gains and submitted forged documents reportedly bearing the fake signatures of his mother, Afshan Ansari, in the court.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 09:23 AM IST

Umar Ansari, son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly submitting forged documents in court in a bid to recover his father's seized properties. According to a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, the properties were seized under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act. A petition was filed in the court seeking the release of the properties belonging to the jailed gangster who had died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda in March this year.

Why is Umar Ansari arrested?

It is alleged that Umar Ansari intended to secure illegal gains and submitted forged documents reportedly bearing the fake signatures of his mother, Afshan Ansari, in the court, the statement said. Afshan Ansari is currently absconding and carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on her head. "Upon learning of the fraudulent activity, a case was registered against Umar Ansari at the Mohammadabad police station, with charges filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," read the statement.

Umar Ansari has been arrested, and a further probe is underway, the statement added. According to police sources, a team of Ghazipur police arrested Umar Ansari from Lucknow.

Legal trouble for Ansari family

This marks Umar Ansari’s sixth legal case. Earlier, he had been accused of cheating, forgery, damage to public property, and violating the election code of conduct back in 2022. Umar is also charged in another case involving a controversial speech. In the case, his elder brother, Abbas Ansari, was sentenced to two years in prison, as a result lost his Vidhan Sabha membership since he was an MLA from Mau at the time. However, Umar's trial for the same case is still pending. 

Meanwhile, Umar’s arrest adds more legal and political troubles for the Ansari family. While both Umar and his brother Abbas are dealing with multiple cases and convictions, their mom, Afshan Ansari is still on the run with a bounty on her head.  

(With inputs from PTI)

