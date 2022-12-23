Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi man meets friend via dating app for LGBT, jumps from 4th floor after harassment at party

Delhi Police: The locals took the man to the hospital and called the police (Representational)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old man studying at the Delhi University jumped from the fourth floor of a PG hostel in the city's Mukherjee Nagar area, after he was harassed by some men at a party. The incident took place at the flat of a man he had met via a dating app for the LGBT community.

The man had met his friend via the Blued App. He went to his house on Tuesday night.

The two men used to talk through WhatsApp and video calls. They planned to meet on Tuesday. When he went inside the flat, he found some other boys present there.

They allegedly harassed the student and behaved in an objectionable manner.

When the man wanted to leave the spot, the men blocked his way. Sensing that he was in danger, he jumped from the fourth floor of the building.

The locals took the man to the hospital and called the police.

Two men have been arrested by the Delhi police, reported ANI.