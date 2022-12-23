Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi man meets friend via dating app for LGBT, jumps from 4th floor after harassment at party

Delhi: The man had met his friend via the Blued App. He went to his house on Tuesday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi man meets friend via dating app for LGBT, jumps from 4th floor after harassment at party
Delhi Police: The locals took the man to the hospital and called the police (Representational)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old man studying at the Delhi University jumped from the fourth floor of a PG hostel in the city's Mukherjee Nagar area, after he was harassed by some men at a party. The incident took place at the flat of a man he had met via a dating app for the LGBT community.

The man had met his friend via the Blued App. He went to his house on Tuesday night. 

The two men used to talk through WhatsApp and video calls. They planned to meet on Tuesday. When he went inside the flat, he found some other boys present there. 

They allegedly harassed the student and behaved in an objectionable manner. 

When the man wanted to leave the spot, the men blocked his way. Sensing that he was in danger, he jumped from the fourth floor of the building. 

The locals took the man to the hospital and called the police. 

Two men have been arrested by the Delhi police, reported ANI.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that prove she is 'too hot to handle'
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Realme, Infinix, Oppo smartphones available under Rs 20,000
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CLAT 2023 result for UG, PG law programmes announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.