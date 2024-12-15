UP CM had reached Mumbai earlier on Saturday to address the 'World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF)'.

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and non-executive director of the company, paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai on Saturday. The 29-year-old gifted a golden shawl to CM Yogi, who gave Ambani a logo of the 2025 Mahakumbh.

The chief minister also shared pictures from the visit on his social media handle. "Anant M. Ambani, Non-Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, paid a courtesy visit in Mumbai today (Saturday)," read the post by CM Yogi.

The UP CM had reached Mumbai earlier on Saturday to address the 'World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF)'. He had affirmed "full faith" that the forum would help in giving a new direction to the 'Hindu economy' and achieve an 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Shri Anant M. Ambani Ji, Non-Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, paid a courtesy visit in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/Xl3Ykkd8wy — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 14, 2024

The 'World Hindu Economic Forum' kickstarted on December 13 and will go on till today (December 15) at the Jio World Convention Center at BKC in Mumbai. According to the WHEF website, the forum was created to "bring together financially successful elements within Hindu society. "So that each group can share their business knowledge, expertise and resources with their fellow brethren to trigger the creation of surplus wealth and make society prosperous," said a statement by the Forum.

(With inputs from ANI)