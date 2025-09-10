Mukesh Ambani's Reliance launches major relief work in flood-hit Punjab: 'Families have lost homes...'

In the wake of the devastating floods that have swept through Punjab, affecting lives and causing extensive damage to properties, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance has activated a comprehensive humanitarian response in the state.

In the wake of the devastating floods that have swept through Punjab, affecting lives and causing extensive damage to properties, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance has activated a comprehensive humanitarian response in the state. In an official statement, the company stated that it has been working shoulder-to-shoulder with the state administration, panchayats, and local stakeholders, and teams have been on the ground bringing urgent relief, especially across the worst-affected villages in Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi.

"Our heart goes out to the people of Punjab in this hour of suffering. Families have lost homes, livelihoods, and a sense of security. The entire Reliance family is standing with them -- providing food, water, shelter kits, and care for both people and animals. This ten-point plan reflects our deep belief that We Care. We are committed to walking alongside Punjab through this difficult time," said Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Dry ration kits with essential food supplies for 10,000 most-affected families were being mobilised. Voucher-based assistance worth Rs 5,000 each for 1,000 of the most vulnerable households -- especially single-women and elderly-led families - has been provisioned. Besides, dry ration support for community kitchens to provide immediate nourishment for communities, deployment of portable water filters in waterlogged areas to ensure safe drinking water; emergency shelter kits with tarpaulins, groundsheets, mosquito nets, ropes, and bedding to protect displaced families; health awareness sessions and disinfection of water sources to curb post-flood disease outbreaks; distribution of sanitation kits with hygiene essentials for every affected household, are being taken care of.

For the livestock, urgent care is being prioritized. Veterinary surveys show livestock in severe distress due to waterlogging. Reliance Foundation and Vantara, with the Animal Husbandry Department, are setting up livestock camps to provide medicines, vaccines, and care; 3,000 silage bundles are being distributed for nearly 5,000 cattle.

"Vantara's 50+ member expert team, with modern rescue gear and years of expertise is supporting efforts to treat rescued animals, ensuring dignified scientific cremation for deceased animals and preventing potential disease outbreaks in coordination with local authorities," Reliance Foundation said in their statement.

Reliance teams are working round-the-clock in close coordination with the District Administrations, the Animal Husbandry Department, and local Panchayats to deliver immediate, life-saving support while planning medium-term recovery actions.

The Jio Punjab team worked tirelessly to restore network in flood-affected areas in co-ordination with NDRF teams, ensuring 100% reliable connectivity across the state.

The Reliance Retail team in co-ordination with Reliance Foundation and volunteers is despatching a meticulously curated dry-ration kit and sanitation kit of 21 essential items for nourishment and hygiene of most affected communities, identified through the Panchayats.

"In this moment of crisis, Reliance is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Punjab, with collective action, care and compassion on the ground, to enable a swift, holistic and comprehensive recovery for the state to emerge stronger, together," the Reliance Foundation statement concluded.

With inputs from ANI