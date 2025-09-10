Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Flesh was torn, bones were visible': India's Asia Cup star recalls ruthless monkey attack, reveals shocking 1 kg hand difference

Meet ‘Bihar’s beauty queen’, left dentistry to join civil services, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, now working as..., her husband is...

DF-41 Dongfeng: China's most advanced ICBM capable of striking US, has 15000 km range, its speed is...

Sushant Singh recalls Ram Gopal Varma's assistant abusing him on Satya set: 'Who asked you to...'

Sushila Karki named interim head of Nepal amid unrest, says, 'Gen Z trusted me...'

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan left puzzled after contestant calls him 'Jayaphillic': 'Patni ji bahut...'

As Nepal crisis deepens, ex-Indian envoys issue stern warning to New Delhi: ‘India’s neighbourhood is…’

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance launches major relief work in flood-hit Punjab: 'Families have lost homes...'

Supreme Court mentions Nepal, Bangladesh unrest: 'Look what is happening...'

This superstar had decided to go back to his village and plough fields if his co-star refused to marry him, they had three kids, one of them got jailed because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Flesh was torn, bones were visible': India's Asia Cup star recalls ruthless monkey attack, reveals shocking 1 kg hand difference

India's Asia Cup star recalls ruthless monkey attack, reveals shocking 1 kg hand

Meet ‘Bihar’s beauty queen’, left dentistry to join civil services, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, now working as..., her husband is...

Meet ‘Bihar’s beauty queen’, left dentistry to join civil services, cleared UPSC

DF-41 Dongfeng: China's most advanced ICBM capable of striking US, has 15000 km range, its speed is...

DF-41 Dongfeng: China's most advanced ICBM capable of striking US, has 15000 km

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance launches major relief work in flood-hit Punjab: 'Families have lost homes...'

In the wake of the devastating floods that have swept through Punjab, affecting lives and causing extensive damage to properties, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance has activated a comprehensive humanitarian response in the state.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 07:02 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance launches major relief work in flood-hit Punjab: 'Families have lost homes...'
Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Image/PTI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the wake of the devastating floods that have swept through Punjab, affecting lives and causing extensive damage to properties, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance has activated a comprehensive humanitarian response in the state. In an official statement, the company stated that it has been working shoulder-to-shoulder with the state administration, panchayats, and local stakeholders, and teams have been on the ground bringing urgent relief, especially across the worst-affected villages in Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi.

"Our heart goes out to the people of Punjab in this hour of suffering. Families have lost homes, livelihoods, and a sense of security. The entire Reliance family is standing with them -- providing food, water, shelter kits, and care for both people and animals. This ten-point plan reflects our deep belief that We Care. We are committed to walking alongside Punjab through this difficult time," said Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Dry ration kits with essential food supplies for 10,000 most-affected families were being mobilised. Voucher-based assistance worth Rs 5,000 each for 1,000 of the most vulnerable households -- especially single-women and elderly-led families - has been provisioned. Besides, dry ration support for community kitchens to provide immediate nourishment for communities, deployment of portable water filters in waterlogged areas to ensure safe drinking water; emergency shelter kits with tarpaulins, groundsheets, mosquito nets, ropes, and bedding to protect displaced families; health awareness sessions and disinfection of water sources to curb post-flood disease outbreaks; distribution of sanitation kits with hygiene essentials for every affected household, are being taken care of.

For the livestock, urgent care is being prioritized. Veterinary surveys show livestock in severe distress due to waterlogging. Reliance Foundation and Vantara, with the Animal Husbandry Department, are setting up livestock camps to provide medicines, vaccines, and care; 3,000 silage bundles are being distributed for nearly 5,000 cattle.

"Vantara's 50+ member expert team, with modern rescue gear and years of expertise is supporting efforts to treat rescued animals, ensuring dignified scientific cremation for deceased animals and preventing potential disease outbreaks in coordination with local authorities," Reliance Foundation said in their statement.

Reliance teams are working round-the-clock in close coordination with the District Administrations, the Animal Husbandry Department, and local Panchayats to deliver immediate, life-saving support while planning medium-term recovery actions.

The Jio Punjab team worked tirelessly to restore network in flood-affected areas in co-ordination with NDRF teams, ensuring 100% reliable connectivity across the state.

The Reliance Retail team in co-ordination with Reliance Foundation and volunteers is despatching a meticulously curated dry-ration kit and sanitation kit of 21 essential items for nourishment and hygiene of most affected communities, identified through the Panchayats.

"In this moment of crisis, Reliance is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Punjab, with collective action, care and compassion on the ground, to enable a swift, holistic and comprehensive recovery for the state to emerge stronger, together," the Reliance Foundation statement concluded.

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dr. Vivek Bindra, Bada Business Get Clean Chit
Dr. Vivek Bindra, Bada Business Get Clean Chit
Who is Francois Bayrou? French PM ousted in no-confidence vote, sparking pressure on Macron, political crisis in France
Who is Francois Bayrou? French PM ousted in no-confidence vote, sparking pressur
Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses Vice-Presidential election to NDA's CP Radhakrishnan
Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA bloc candidate loses V-P election
Why has Nepal blocked WhatsApp, Facebook, X, other social media apps? Ban triggers protest
Why has Nepal blocked WhatsApp, Facebook, X, other social media apps?
GOOD news for Noida, Greater Noida residents! Delhi's IGI Airport soon to launch luxury buses; know timings, routes and more
Delhi's IGI Airport soon to launch luxury buses; know timings, routes and more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE