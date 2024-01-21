Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia decorated with Lord Ram artwork ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, video surfaces

The historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country.

India is all set for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on Monday. Before this, there has been a nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand Ram temple. Along similar lines, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' has been decked up with Lord Ram artwork. Videos and pictures have surfaced on social media of the house in Mumbai. The house is reportedly valued at over Rs 15,000 crore. The historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. Check out the video here:

WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' decked up ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mKoTRNWZSV — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style – 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet wide and 161 feet tall. The temple is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.

READ | Ram Mandir consecration 'prasad' becomes new bait for online fraud, details inside