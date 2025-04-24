Mukesh Ambani also offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to all those injured in the attack.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reacted to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, saying terrorism is an enemy of humanity. It must not be supported by anyone in any manner. He also offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to all those injured in the attack. The Indian billionaire also offered free treatment to all injured in the attack. "Our Reliance Foundation Sir HN Hospital in Mumbai will offer free treatment to all the injured," he said.

"We fully stand with our Honourable Prime Minister, the Government of India, and the entire country in the decisive battle against the menace of terrorism," Ambani added. India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect following the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025. All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Shri. Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited



“I am joined by everyone in the Reliance family in mourning the deaths of innocent Indians in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025. We offer our heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/6hR0hsCii4 — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) April 24, 2025

India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

