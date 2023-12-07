Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Virat Kohli, TV series Ramayan cast likely to be invited for Ram temple opening: Report

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration ceremony.

Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple will be consecrated on January 22, 2024, and the guest list is expected to include notable figures from politics, business, sports, media, and the entertainment industry as well as well-known seers from throughout the nation, according to people with knowledge of the event on Wednesday.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration ceremony. Arun Govil, an actor well known for portraying Lord Ram in the hit television series "Ramayan," has also been invited to the event. The actress who portrayed Sita, Dipika Chikhlia, has also received an invitation from the trust.

“The guest list is likely to include cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, ace batsman Virat Kohli, actor Amitabh Bachchan, industrialists Ratan Tata (Tata Group chairman), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Group chairman) and Gautam Adani (Adani Group chairperson),” a person aware of the details said, requesting anonymity.

The chief guest of the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will carry out the ceremonies at the Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum at approximately 12:15 p.m. as part of the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. Mohan Bhagwat, the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is likely to join PM Modi on stage.

“The Trust is also trying to invite one representative each from 50 foreign countries,” Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai told reporters.

"Family members of the 50 kar sevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement have also been invited. Invitations have also been sent to judges, scientists, writers and poets," it added.

Saints, priests, Shankaracharya, religious leaders, ex-public servants, retired Army officers, attorneys, musicians, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan winners, and former civil servants have all received invitations.