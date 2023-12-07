Headlines

Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live: Congress' Revanth Reddy set to take oath; know who's invited, who's not

Mukesh Ambani launches new plan for Jio users: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT subscription at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Virat Kohli, TV series Ramayan cast likely to be invited for Ram temple opening: Report

Apple iPhone production may face major setback in India, 2.99 trillion dollar company to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani launches new plan for Jio users: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT subscription at just Rs…

Newlywed woman killed in shark attack on paddleboarding expedition, details inside

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

Roti vs Rice: Which is better for you?

Players with maximum ducks in IPL history

10 best films of Nani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

HomeIndia

India

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Virat Kohli, TV series Ramayan cast likely to be invited for Ram temple opening: Report

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration ceremony.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple will be consecrated on January 22, 2024, and the guest list is expected to include notable figures from politics, business, sports, media, and the entertainment industry as well as well-known seers from throughout the nation, according to people with knowledge of the event on Wednesday.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent invitations to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the consecration ceremony. Arun Govil, an actor well known for portraying Lord Ram in the hit television series "Ramayan," has also been invited to the event. The actress who portrayed Sita, Dipika Chikhlia, has also received an invitation from the trust.   

“The guest list is likely to include cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, ace batsman Virat Kohli, actor Amitabh Bachchan, industrialists Ratan Tata (Tata Group chairman), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Group chairman) and Gautam Adani (Adani Group chairperson),” a person aware of the details said, requesting anonymity.

The chief guest of the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will carry out the ceremonies at the Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum at approximately 12:15 p.m. as part of the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. Mohan Bhagwat, the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is likely to join PM Modi on stage.

“The Trust is also trying to invite one representative each from 50 foreign countries,” Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai told reporters. 

"Family members of the 50 kar sevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement have also been invited. Invitations have also been sent to judges, scientists, writers and poets," it added.

Saints, priests, Shankaracharya, religious leaders, ex-public servants, retired Army officers, attorneys, musicians, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan winners, and former civil servants have all received invitations.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND W vs ENG W 1st T20I: Shafali Verma's fifty in vain as England beat India by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal film sees massive drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

Cyclone Michaung weakens into deep depression over central coastal Andhra: IMD

Rs 17 crore lehenga, jewellery worth Rs 90 crore, LCD invitations: Inside India's most expensive wedding

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 33,749 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE