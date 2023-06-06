Search icon
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani take big steps for Odisha train crash victims, details inside

Reliance Foundation announced free ration for six months and jobs for the victims of Odisha train accident, which claimed the lives of at least 275 persons and left hundreds injured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

In a noble gesture, Nita Ambani-led Reliance Foundation, on Monday (June 5) announced several measures to help the victims of Odisha train accident. Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.

Reliance Foundation announced free ration for six months and jobs for the victims of Odisha train accident, which claimed the lives of at least 275 persons and left hundreds injured. The train accident occurred on June 2 in Balasore, Odisha.

Reliance Foundation also announced to provide free fuel for ambulances dealing with the disaster and free medicines and treatment for those who got injured in the horrible crash.

"Provision of free ration supplies, including flour, sugar, dal, rice, salt and cooking oil, for the next six months to affected families through Reliance stores" will be made,” Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

"While we cannot undo the suffering caused by the tragedy, we are fully committed to helping the bereaved families rebuild their lives and prepare for the future. With this as our solemn mission, we are announcing a 10-point programme to offer our unwavering support to those affected by this unfortunate incident," Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, of Reliance Foundation (RF), said in a statement.

According to Reliance Foundation, employment opportunities will be provided to one family member of the deceased through Jio and Reliance Retail. The foundation has also offered to provide counselling services for emotional and psychosocial support.

Reliance Foundation will also provide microfinance and training opportunities to those women who have lost their sole earning family member in the tragic accident.

"Free mobile connectivity to a family member of bereaved for a year to enable them to rebuild their livelihood," it added.

