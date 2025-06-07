Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced an unconditional grant of Rs 151 crore to the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai. He attended the function dedicated to professor MM Sharma for publishing his biography titled ‘Divine Scientist’.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, has not only contributed to India’s economy but also believes in taking the country forward in science and innovations. As a philanthropist, he has built hospitals, schools, and many charitable organisations. He has announced an unconditional grant of Rs 151 crore to the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai. The institute was earlier called the University Department of Chemical Technology (UDCT). He is the institute’s alumni who graduated in the 1970s. He announced the massive amount during a function dedicated to professor MM Sharma and to publish his biography titled ‘Divine Scientist’.

Mukesh Ambani's grand gesture

In his speech, Mukesh Ambani reminisced how he was inspired in a big way by the first lecture he attended at UDCT. It was delivered by MM Sharma. A major part of his speech was dedicated to MM Sharma describing his great vision for the country and how he inspired him. He said that Sharma played the role of the architect of India’s economic reforms silently, during which time he emphasised that to liberate Indian industry the policymakers should unchain it from license-permit-raj which would strengthen Indian players to scale up their output, lessen dependence on imports and become capable to compete globally.

“Like my father Dhirubhai Ambani, he had a burning desire to change Indian industry from scarcity to global leadership. These two bold visionaries believed that science and technology, in alliance with private entrepreneurship, would open the floodgates of prosperity,” said the ICT alumni. He also gave Sharma the credit for the rise of Indian chemical industry and called him ‘a Rashtra Guru, a Guru of Bharat’.

“When he tells us something, we just listen. We don’t think. He told me ‘Mukesh you have to do something big for ICT, and I am very pleased to announce that for Professor Sharma,” Ambani said while talking about his grant.

Who is MM Sharma?

MM Sharma was born in 1937 in Jodhpur who earned Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from UDCT in 1958. He became the institute’s professor at 27 and spent six decades teaching and research there. He later became the institute’s Director. The event was also attended by senior nuclear scientist Anil Kakodkar.