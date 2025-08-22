INDIA

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani’s mother Kokilaben hospitalised in Mumbai

Kokilaben Ambani, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's mother, was airlifted and admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning, according to reports. She is the widow of the late Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

