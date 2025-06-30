The official date of Muharram is currently listed as July 6, but it may shift to July 7.

Muharram is almost here. It marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is observed on the first day of the month of Muharram in the Hijri calendar. This year, it is expected to be observed in India on either July 6 or 7, 2025, depending on the moon sighting. The official date is currently listed as July 6, but it may shift to July 7 if the moon is not sighted in time.

Will schools, colleges, govt offices be closed on Muharram 2025?

Many institutions, schools, and government offices across India are closely watching for official updates on whether July 7, 2025, will be declared a public holiday. Since Muharram is considered a gazetted holiday in India, most government offices, banks, and educational institutions remain closed in states where the holiday is officially declared.

The holiday applies to most regions of the country and is recognised as a day of national significance. However, many schools have yet to confirm the closure for July 7 and are likely waiting for the moon sighting and subsequent state notifications before making an announcement.

Are banks, stock markets closed on Muharram 2025?

Banks, financial institutions, commodity exchanges, and the share market will also shut operations on the day of Muharram. Citizens are advised to complete essential transactions ahead of time. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for trading on Muharram. The suspension will affect all segments, including equity, equity derivatives, SLB, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain shut during the morning session on the day of Muharram. However, trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.