Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG: Tempers flare as Joe Root, Prasidh Krishna exchange words in Test series decider - Watch

Sudipto Sen wins National Film Award for Best Director for The Kerala Story, netizens say 'Vanga ko hi de dete for Animal'

71st National Film Awards announced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail wins Best Film, Vikrant Massey named Best Actor

Muhammad Yunus' daughter funding secession of India to create 'Greater Bangladesh'? Is Turkey behind Saltanat-e-Bangla?

71st National Film Awards 2025: Rani Mukerji wins her first National Film Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway

Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan, shares it with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Can AB de Villiers replicate Yuvraj Singh's feat and conquer Pakistan in WCL 2025 final?

Delhi News: Traffic movement on this key flyover to be suspended for 30 days from...; police issue advisory

71st National Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: 12th Fail wins Best Film; Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours

IND vs ENG: Why England players are wearing white headbands on Day 2 of Oval Test? Know the real reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs ENG: Tempers flare as Joe Root, Prasidh Krishna exchange words in Test series decider - Watch

IND vs ENG: Tempers flare as Joe Root, Prasidh Krishna exchange words in Test se

Sudipto Sen wins National Film Award for Best Director for The Kerala Story, netizens say 'Vanga ko hi de dete for Animal'

Sudipto Sen wins National Film Award for Best Director for The Kerala Story

71st National Film Awards announced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail wins Best Film, Vikrant Massey named Best Actor

71st National Film Awards announced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail wins Best Fi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

HomeIndia

INDIA

Muhammad Yunus' daughter funding secession of India to create 'Greater Bangladesh'? Is Turkey behind Saltanat-e-Bangla?

Is Muhammad Yunus' daughter funding the outfit that nourishes the dangerous dream of splitting India and creating 'Greater Bangladesh' by clubbing these areas to the existing country? Is she behind the radical Islamist forces wreaking havoc in the country?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 07:32 PM IST

Muhammad Yunus' daughter funding secession of India to create 'Greater Bangladesh'? Is Turkey behind Saltanat-e-Bangla?
Muhammad Yunus with Narendra Modi (File Image).

TRENDING NOW

Is Muhammad Yunus' daughter funding the outfit that nourishes the dangerous dream of splitting India and creating 'Greater Bangladesh' by clubbing these areas to the existing country? Is she behind the radical Islamist forces wreaking havoc in the country? If reports are to be believed, anti-India outfit Saltanat-e-Bangla gets funds linked to Deena Afroz Yunus, daughter of Muhammad Yunus. She is the alleged main financier of CSS-Bangladesh, an NGO based out of Beliaghata Upazila. The authorities have identified this outfit as the logistics and recruitment hub for the outfit arm, Barawah-e-Bangal. This sub-group undertakes the role of recruiting and indoctrinating the youth of Bangladesh.

What is Saltanat-e-Bangla?

Earlier this year, the Saltanat-e-Bangla unveiled a map of Greater Bangladesh at an event that was held inside the Teacher-Student Centre of the Dhaka University in Shahbagh. The institution, which was considered to be a prestigious one, is now the temporary headquarters of this separatist group. The controversial map of the so-called Greater Bangladesh that the group released comprises the Arakan region of Myanmar and also larger parts of India that include West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, and other northeastern states.

The Saltanat-e-Bangla derives its name from the Bengal Sultanate, which was an independent Muslim ruled kingdom that was ruled between 1352 and 1538 CE. The sultanate covered parts of present-day Eastern India and Bangladesh. The Indian agencies are more concerned about the proximity that the group shares with the interim government in Bangladesh, headed by Muhammad Yunus.

What has India said?

Replying to a question in the Parliament, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said that this group is backed by a Turkish NGO named the Turkish Youth Federation. He also said that the government had taken note of an Islamic group in Dhaka, which goes by the name Saltanat-e-Bangla. Jaishankar said, "The government has taken note of reports that an Islamist group in Dhaka called the 'Saltanat-e-Bangla,' backed by a Turkish NGO called the 'Turkish Youth Federation,' has put out a map of the so-called 'Greater Bangladesh' that includes parts of India. The map was displayed in Dhaka University."

Intelligence Bureau officials have informed us that the group is trying to revive radical ideologies and is also mobilising the youth in Bangladesh, particularly those who feel strongly about the creation of a Greater Bangladesh. The outfit has been evoking the legacy of the medieval Bengal Sultanate for some time now.

(With inputs from IANS.)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Woman rams SUV into hotel lobby in Bareilly, WATCH
Viral video: Woman rams SUV into hotel lobby in Bareilly, WATCH
Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...
Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman, Akshay
Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore property case: Priya Sachdev, daughter Safira take this BIG step, change..., here's all you need to know
Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore property case: Priya Sachdev, daughter Safira tak
Earthquake in Russia: Viral video captures terrifying moment when 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck Kamchatka
Earthquake in Russia: Video captures terrifying moment when earthquake struck...
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: England strike early, but Karun Nair's resilient fifty steadies India on rain-hit day
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: England strike early, but Karun Nair's res
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE