Mughal Gardens to open for public from February 12 - Check timings, online booking process, other details

Like every year, the Mughal Gardens will be open for the public from Saturday, February 12 till March 16. However, this year those who wish to visit the garden will only be allowed if they have advance booking through - https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in

The statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Like previous year, this year too, walk-in entry will not be available as precautionary measures."

This year, the main attraction of the garden is going to be 11 different varieties of tulips which are expected to bloom in phases during February.

The garden shall have a dominant colour scheme of white, yellow, red and orange this year along with a small cactus corner that has been incorporated with some air-purifying plants in the gardens.

President Ram Nath Kovind himself inaugurated the 'Udyanotsav' of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Regarding the timings, the statement said, "The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 12, 2022, to March 16, 2022 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs (last entry at 1600 hrs)."

Between 10 am and 5 pm, visitors will be allowed to book slots that will have a maximum of 100 visitors at once. Notably, visitors can also carry mobiles phones during the visit but any water bottles, briefcases, handbags/ladies purses, cameras, radios/transistors, boxes, umbrellas, arms and ammunitions and eatables will not be allowed.

Essentials such as sanitisers, water, toilets and medical facility will be provided for visitors during the tour. Visitors are expected to follow all COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, among others.

Notably, all visitors will be allowed entry from Gate No 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.